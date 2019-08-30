After Hours Most Active for Aug 30, 2019 : NEE^R, GSX, GE, IXUS, VALE, MSFT, CDE, CMCSA, BAC, INTC, QQQ, AAPL

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -9.92 to 7,681.08. The total After hours volume is currently 49,783,858 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE^R) is +0.37 at $69.50, with 3,509,569 shares traded.
GSX Techedu Inc. ( GSX
) is -0.02 at $14.30, with 3,200,339 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for GSX is in the "strong buy range".
General Electric Company ( GE
) is -0.01 at $8.24, with 2,801,794 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 70.13% of the target price of $11.75.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF ( IXUS
) is +0.0062 at $56.29, with 2,279,200 shares traded. This represents a 11.06% increase from its 52 Week Low.
VALE S.A. ( VALE
) is +0.028 at $11.03, with 2,081,642 shares traded. VALE's current last sale is 78.77% of the target price of $14.
Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT
) is unchanged at $137.86, with 1,849,437 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".
Coeur Mining, Inc. ( CDE
) is +0.01 at $5.48, with 1,680,628 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0. CDE's current last sale is 91.33% of the target price of $6.
Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA
) is unchanged at $44.26, with 1,664,516 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".
Bank of America Corporation ( BAC
) is -0.01 at $27.50, with 1,602,375 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".
Intel Corporation ( INTC
) is unchanged at $47.41, with 1,362,759 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 84.66% of the target price of $56.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is -0.28 at $187.19, with 1,165,209 shares traded. This represents a 30.48% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Apple Inc. ( AAPL
) is unchanged at $208.74, with 1,134,233 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.82. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".