After Hours Most Active for Aug 29, 2019 : MPC, AVP, KO, GE, TSE, FOE, CTRP, PDD, QQQ, CSCO, MSFT, ULTA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -4.19 to 7,698.12. The total After hours volume is currently 35,030,573 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Marathon Petroleum Corporation ( MPC
) is unchanged at $48.56, with 3,476,329 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.21. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MPC is in the "buy range".
Avon Products, Inc. ( AVP
) is unchanged at $4.29, with 2,520,340 shares traded. AVP's current last sale is 107.25% of the target price of $4.
Coca-Cola Company (The) ( KO
) is unchanged at $55.05, with 1,540,465 shares traded. KO's current last sale is 98.3% of the target price of $56.
General Electric Company ( GE
) is -0.01 at $8.10, with 1,269,258 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 68.94% of the target price of $11.75.
Trinseo S.A. ( TSE
) is -0.2 at $34.80, with 1,250,481 shares traded. TSE's current last sale is 91.58% of the target price of $38.
Ferro Corporation ( FOE
) is unchanged at $10.27, with 1,020,861 shares traded. FOE's current last sale is 57.06% of the target price of $18.
Ctrip.com International, Ltd. ( CTRP
) is +0.0762 at $31.95, with 995,628 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CTRP is in the "buy range".
Pinduoduo Inc. ( PDD
) is -0.01 at $33.60, with 925,619 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.02 at $187.94, with 821,137 shares traded. This represents a 31.01% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO
) is +0.08 at $47.35, with 794,161 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".
Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT
) is +0.08 at $138.20, with 638,397 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".
Ulta Beauty, Inc. ( ULTA
) is -62.54 at $274.91, with 617,395 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Ulta Beauty Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results