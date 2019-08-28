After Hours Most Active for Aug 28, 2019 : PDD, SNAP, CTL, NCMI, AABA, INTC, MBB, FCX, TRIP, BAC, HES, SYF

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .5 to 7,588.4. The total After hours volume is currently 32,843,877 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Pinduoduo Inc. ( PDD
) is -0.02 at $30.91, with 3,383,079 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for PDD is in the "buy range".
Snap Inc. ( SNAP
) is -0.0101 at $15.54, with 1,917,901 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 97.12% of the target price of $16.
CenturyLink, Inc. ( CTL
) is -0.26 at $11.30, with 1,847,483 shares traded. CTL's current last sale is 80.71% of the target price of $14.
National CineMedia, Inc. ( NCMI
) is unchanged at $7.95, with 1,175,731 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NCMI is 12.118761; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Altaba Inc. ( AABA
) is -0.01 at $69.50, with 994,670 shares traded. AABA's current last sale is 89.1% of the target price of $78.
Intel Corporation ( INTC
) is +0.08 at $45.87, with 964,955 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 81.91% of the target price of $56.
iShares MBS ETF ( MBB
) is +0.0201 at $108.32, with 900,500 shares traded. This represents a 6.46% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Freeport-McMoran, Inc. ( FCX
) is +0.03 at $8.98, with 884,890 shares traded. FCX's current last sale is 66.52% of the target price of $13.5.
TripAdvisor, Inc. ( TRIP
) is -0.0902 at $36.69, with 840,231 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.21. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for TRIP is 8.14589; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Bank of America Corporation ( BAC
) is unchanged at $26.85, with 817,578 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".
Hess Corporation ( HES
) is unchanged at $61.43, with 631,807 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for HES is in the "buy range".
Synchrony Financial ( SYF
) is -0.1817 at $31.79, with 621,086 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SYF is in the "buy range".