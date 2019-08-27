Quantcast

After Hours Most Active for Aug 27, 2019 : ZNGA, CTL, MSFT, COMM, WMB, CSCO, SAN, BABA, AAPL, DXC, GE, INTC

Shutterstock photo

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -10.73 to 7,555.3. The total After hours volume is currently 69,265,936 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :



Zynga Inc. ( ZNGA ) is -0.07 at $5.65, with 2,938,618 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".

CenturyLink, Inc. ( CTL ) is +0.03 at $11.39, with 2,778,893 shares traded. CTL's current last sale is 81.36% of the target price of $14.

Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) is -0.01 at $135.73, with 2,335,649 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. ( COMM ) is +0.0008 at $9.70, with 1,901,546 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) ( WMB ) is -0.003 at $22.92, with 1,847,699 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WMB is in the "buy range".

Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO ) is -0.02 at $46.77, with 1,794,491 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".

Banco Santander, S.A. ( SAN ) is unchanged at $3.78, with 1,758,182 shares traded. SAN's current last sale is 75.6% of the target price of $5.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( BABA ) is unchanged at $166.20, with 1,743,488 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.22. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BABA is in the "buy range".

Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) is +0.07 at $204.23, with 1,624,810 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.8. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".

DXC Technology Company ( DXC ) is unchanged at $31.76, with 1,608,074 shares traded. DXC's current last sale is 57.75% of the target price of $55.

General Electric Company ( GE ) is unchanged at $7.93, with 1,453,289 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 67.49% of the target price of $11.75.

Intel Corporation ( INTC ) is +0.01 at $45.80, with 1,285,496 shares traded. INTC's current last sale is 81.79% of the target price of $56.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




