After Hours Most Active for Aug 26, 2019 : MPC, ZNGA, FOLD, HPQ, SNAP, VALE, AR, MOS, QQQ, CMCSA, CZR, CY

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 4.47 to 7,579.49. The total After hours volume is currently 62,692,964 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Marathon Petroleum Corporation ( MPC
) is -0.21 at $45.83, with 5,850,018 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.21. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MPC is in the "buy range".
Zynga Inc. ( ZNGA
) is -0.02 at $5.58, with 5,185,659 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. ( FOLD
) is unchanged at $9.83, with 4,495,362 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.33. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 8.863375; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
HP Inc. ( HPQ
) is +0.08 at $17.92, with 2,845,343 shares traded. HPQ's current last sale is 89.6% of the target price of $20.
Snap Inc. ( SNAP
) is -0.03 at $16.08, with 1,817,091 shares traded. SNAP's current last sale is 100.5% of the target price of $16.
VALE S.A. ( VALE
) is -0.02 at $10.26, with 1,790,831 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Antero Resources Corporation ( AR
) is unchanged at $3.12, with 1,644,649 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Mosaic Company (The) ( MOS
) is unchanged at $17.96, with 1,522,800 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MOS is in the "buy range".
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.22 at $185.04, with 1,394,651 shares traded. This represents a 28.98% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA
) is +0.19 at $43.54, with 1,352,278 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".
Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR
) is unchanged at $11.48, with 1,085,142 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CZR is 7.133064; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Cypress Semiconductor Corporation ( CY
) is +0.09 at $23.07, with 1,082,057 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.25. CY's current last sale is 96.73% of the target price of $23.85.