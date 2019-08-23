After Hours Most Active for Aug 23, 2019 : CZR, GE, BAC, X, QQQ, T, KO, MSFT, AAPL, AMCR, QCOM, JD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 18.49 to 7,483.48. The total After hours volume is currently 59,196,926 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR
) is unchanged at $11.31, with 6,134,394 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CZR is 8.496606; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
General Electric Company ( GE
) is +0.02 at $7.99, with 3,092,103 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 68% of the target price of $11.75.
Bank of America Corporation ( BAC
) is +0.04 at $26.51, with 2,411,618 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".
United States Steel Corporation ( X
) is +0.02 at $11.20, with 2,288,424 shares traded. X's current last sale is 80% of the target price of $14.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.8 at $182.87, with 2,082,183 shares traded. This represents a 27.47% increase from its 52 Week Low.
AT&T Inc. ( T
) is +0.05 at $34.87, with 2,010,084 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.89. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for T is in the "buy range".
Coca-Cola Company (The) ( KO
) is unchanged at $53.74, with 1,809,345 shares traded. KO's current last sale is 95.96% of the target price of $56.
Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT
) is +0.63 at $134.02, with 1,585,488 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".
Apple Inc. ( AAPL
) is +0.66 at $203.30, with 1,481,212 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $2.8. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AAPL is in the "buy range".
Amcor plc ( AMCR
) is unchanged at $9.44, with 1,397,926 shares traded. AMCR's current last sale is 87.54% of the target price of $10.784.
QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM
) is +0.29 at $73.81, with 1,199,534 shares traded. QCOM's current last sale is 92.26% of the target price of $80.
JD.com, Inc. ( JD
) is +0.12 at $28.89, with 1,153,684 shares traded. JD's current last sale is 82.54% of the target price of $35.