After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 2.62 to 7,710.05. The total After hours volume is currently 35,800,822 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. ( FOLD
) is unchanged at $10.07, with 4,608,365 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.33. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 8.274271; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO
) is -0.0301 at $48.15, with 1,351,589 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CSCO is in the "buy range".
Zynga Inc. ( ZNGA
) is -0.03 at $5.70, with 1,160,625 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".
PDL BioPharma, Inc. ( PDLI
) is -0.06 at $2.47, with 1,117,352 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PDLI is 21.70793; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Pluralsight, Inc. ( PS
) is unchanged at $16.00, with 861,297 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PS is 7.045987; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Intel Corporation ( INTC
) is -0.01 at $46.77, with 754,255 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. INTC's current last sale is 83.52% of the target price of $56.