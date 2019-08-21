Quantcast

After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2019 : GE, KO, UGI, CC, QCOM, AABA, C, JWN, QQQ, CZR, MRVL, CMCSA

By

Shutterstock photo

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 4 to 7,737.22. The total After hours volume is currently 39,988,644 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :



General Electric Company ( GE ) is unchanged at $8.16, with 6,552,799 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 69.45% of the target price of $11.75.

Coca-Cola Company (The) ( KO ) is -0.25 at $53.85, with 3,398,040 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.44. KO's current last sale is 96.16% of the target price of $56.

UGI Corporation ( UGI ) is unchanged at $49.08, with 2,468,483 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UGI is in the "buy range".

Chemours Company (The) ( CC ) is -0.28 at $13.83, with 2,029,742 shares traded. CC's current last sale is 76.83% of the target price of $18.

QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM ) is unchanged at $76.70, with 2,024,845 shares traded. QCOM's current last sale is 95.88% of the target price of $80.

Altaba Inc. ( AABA ) is unchanged at $69.57, with 1,911,934 shares traded. AABA's current last sale is 89.19% of the target price of $78.

Citigroup Inc. ( C ) is +0.05 at $63.30, with 1,758,129 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".

Nordstrom, Inc. ( JWN ) is +4.32 at $30.86, with 1,662,099 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Nordstrom Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings

Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ ) is +0.19 at $188.82, with 1,222,142 shares traded. This represents a 31.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR ) is unchanged at $11.60, with 1,136,490 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CZR is 8.496606; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. ( MRVL ) is +0.08 at $24.90, with 1,030,548 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".

Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA ) is +0.39 at $44.50, with 961,778 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , After Hours Most Active


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar