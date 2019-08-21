After Hours Most Active for Aug 21, 2019 : GE, KO, UGI, CC, QCOM, AABA, C, JWN, QQQ, CZR, MRVL, CMCSA

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 4 to 7,737.22. The total After hours volume is currently 39,988,644 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
General Electric Company ( GE
) is unchanged at $8.16, with 6,552,799 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 69.45% of the target price of $11.75.
Coca-Cola Company (The) ( KO
) is -0.25 at $53.85, with 3,398,040 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 5 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.44. KO's current last sale is 96.16% of the target price of $56.
UGI Corporation ( UGI
) is unchanged at $49.08, with 2,468,483 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for UGI is in the "buy range".
Chemours Company (The) ( CC
) is -0.28 at $13.83, with 2,029,742 shares traded. CC's current last sale is 76.83% of the target price of $18.
QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM
) is unchanged at $76.70, with 2,024,845 shares traded. QCOM's current last sale is 95.88% of the target price of $80.
Altaba Inc. ( AABA
) is unchanged at $69.57, with 1,911,934 shares traded. AABA's current last sale is 89.19% of the target price of $78.
Citigroup Inc. ( C
) is +0.05 at $63.30, with 1,758,129 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for C is in the "buy range".
Nordstrom, Inc. ( JWN
) is +4.32 at $30.86, with 1,662,099 shares traded. Business Wire Reports: Nordstrom Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.19 at $188.82, with 1,222,142 shares traded. This represents a 31.62% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR
) is unchanged at $11.60, with 1,136,490 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CZR is 8.496606; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. ( MRVL
) is +0.08 at $24.90, with 1,030,548 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MRVL is in the "buy range".
Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA
) is +0.39 at $44.50, with 961,778 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".