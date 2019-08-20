Quantcast

After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -3.85 to 7,660.62. The total After hours volume is currently 49,320,593 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :



Banco Santander, S.A. ( SAN ) is +0.1 at $3.89, with 2,764,672 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.

Banco Santander Mexico, S.A., Institucion de Ban ( BSMX ) is unchanged at $6.35, with 1,639,182 shares traded. BSMX's current last sale is 88.19% of the target price of $7.2.

Fastenal Company ( FAST ) is +0.1122 at $30.59, with 1,442,448 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FAST is 8.916055; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

CenturyLink, Inc. ( CTL ) is +0.47 at $11.73, with 1,382,929 shares traded. CTL's current last sale is 83.79% of the target price of $14.

General Electric Company ( GE ) is +0.01 at $8.39, with 1,358,251 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 71.4% of the target price of $11.75.

Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA ) is -0.32 at $43.62, with 1,292,857 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".

Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ) is -0.34 at $106.65, with 1,227,229 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FISV is in the "buy range".

Xcel Energy Inc. ( XEL ) is unchanged at $62.40, with 1,093,746 shares traded. XEL's current last sale is 101.46% of the target price of $61.5.

Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ) is -0.02 at $26.70, with 1,033,427 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".

Urban Outfitters, Inc. ( URBN ) is +0.9 at $21.81, with 975,390 shares traded. GlobeNewswire Reports: URBN Reports Q2 Results

Sprint Corporation ( S ) is -0.02 at $6.78, with 937,241 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.02. S's current last sale is 113% of the target price of $6.

QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM ) is unchanged at $76.07, with 884,427 shares traded. QCOM's current last sale is 95.09% of the target price of $80.

