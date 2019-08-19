After Hours Most Active for Aug 19, 2019 : ZNGA, VEON, VIPS, KMI, AKRX, GE, NBR, CMCSA, AVP, NKE, AABA, FOLD

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 1.98 to 7,721.3. The total After hours volume is currently 96,427,628 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Zynga Inc. ( ZNGA
) is +0.01 at $5.66, with 10,584,603 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for ZNGA is in the "buy range".
VEON Ltd. ( VEON
) is unchanged at $2.68, with 7,325,438 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for VEON is in the "strong buy range".
Vipshop Holdings Limited ( VIPS
) is -0.01 at $8.32, with 6,067,787 shares traded. VIPS's current last sale is 85.33% of the target price of $9.75.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( KMI
) is +0.08 at $20.49, with 3,916,036 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 93.14% of the target price of $22.
Akorn, Inc. ( AKRX
) is unchanged at $2.85, with 2,703,982 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AKRX is 8.205133; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
General Electric Company ( GE
) is unchanged at $8.67, with 2,179,984 shares traded. GE's current last sale is 73.79% of the target price of $11.75.
Nabors Industries Ltd. ( NBR
) is -0.01 at $2.13, with 2,005,863 shares traded. NBR's current last sale is 53.25% of the target price of $4.
Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA
) is -0.0001 at $44.00, with 1,985,051 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".
Avon Products, Inc. ( AVP
) is unchanged at $4.18, with 1,845,596 shares traded. AVP's current last sale is 104.5% of the target price of $4.
Nike, Inc. ( NKE
) is -0.01 at $81.12, with 1,754,398 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for NKE is in the "buy range".
Altaba Inc. ( AABA
) is unchanged at $69.67, with 1,668,004 shares traded. AABA's current last sale is 89.32% of the target price of $78.
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. ( FOLD
) is unchanged at $10.51, with 1,445,317 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $-0.33. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for FOLD is 8.274271; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.