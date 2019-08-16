After Hours Most Active for Aug 16, 2019 : CZR, BAC, T, HPQ, QQQ, V, SYY, AR, AABA, CMCSA, FEYE, QCOM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up .65 to 7,604.76. The total After hours volume is currently 50,596,127 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR
) is unchanged at $11.55, with 4,010,699 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CZR is 8.496606; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Bank of America Corporation ( BAC
) is unchanged at $27.03, with 3,873,883 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for BAC is in the "buy range".
AT&T Inc. ( T
) is +0.01 at $34.98, with 3,810,161 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Mar 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.89. , following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
HP Inc. ( HPQ
) is unchanged at $19.08, with 2,647,189 shares traded.HPQ is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/22/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jul2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.55 per share, which represents a 52 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is -0.06 at $185.42, with 2,236,137 shares traded. This represents a 29.25% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Visa Inc. ( V
) is unchanged at $178.23, with 2,085,316 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.43. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for V is in the "buy range".
Sysco Corporation ( SYY
) is unchanged at $72.96, with 2,012,331 shares traded. SYY's current last sale is 97.28% of the target price of $75.
Antero Resources Corporation ( AR
) is unchanged at $3.61, with 1,826,186 shares traded. AR's current last sale is 42.47% of the target price of $8.5.
Altaba Inc. ( AABA
) is unchanged at $69.83, with 1,478,663 shares traded. AABA's current last sale is 89.53% of the target price of $78.
Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA
) is unchanged at $43.18, with 1,392,482 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".
FireEye, Inc. ( FEYE
) is -0.04 at $13.24, with 1,203,022 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for FEYE is in the "buy range".
QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM
) is unchanged at $73.28, with 1,071,797 shares traded. QCOM's current last sale is 91.6% of the target price of $80.