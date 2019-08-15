After Hours Most Active for Aug 15, 2019 : SYMC, AKRX, DISCA, ANGI, LYFT, GLRE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 10.43 to 7,495.32. The total After hours volume is currently 45,863,028 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Symantec Corporation ( SYMC
) is -0.02 at $23.12, with 2,448,989 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun 2020. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.33. SYMC's current last sale is 102.76% of the target price of $22.5.
Akorn, Inc. ( AKRX
) is unchanged at $2.56, with 1,816,500 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AKRX is 8.205133; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Discovery, Inc. ( DISCA
) is unchanged at $27.17, with 1,810,655 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for DISCA is 9.939016; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
ANGI Homeservices Inc. ( ANGI
) is unchanged at $8.37, with 1,240,715 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for ANGI is 8.457669; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Lyft, Inc. ( LYFT
) is unchanged at $52.80, with 939,092 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $-1.57. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for LYFT is 11.587512; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Greenlight Reinsurance, Ltd. ( GLRE
) is unchanged at $9.77, with 916,374 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for GLRE is 10.869896; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.