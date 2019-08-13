After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : QQQ, PFE, INTC, AKRX, CLVS, AMD, CMCSA, DOW, KMI, KDP, HPQ, SQ

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -12.87 to 7,477.26. The total After hours volume is currently 79,767,600 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.4 at $188.79, with 2,410,878 shares traded. This represents a 31.6% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Pfizer, Inc. ( PFE
) is +0.15 at $35.35, with 2,321,031 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Intel Corporation ( INTC
) is +0.03 at $46.87, with 1,889,047 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. INTC's current last sale is 83.7% of the target price of $56.
Akorn, Inc. ( AKRX
) is unchanged at $2.81, with 1,828,604 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Clovis Oncology, Inc. ( CLVS
) is +0.03 at $5.72, with 1,681,655 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CLVS is in the "buy range".
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +0.07 at $32.18, with 1,585,950 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. AMD's current last sale is 88.16% of the target price of $36.5.
Comcast Corporation ( CMCSA
) is -0.75 at $42.71, with 1,448,034 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for CMCSA is in the "buy range".
Dow Inc. ( DOW
) is unchanged at $46.85, with 1,420,276 shares traded. DOW's current last sale is 85.18% of the target price of $55.
Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( KMI
) is -0.12 at $20.39, with 1,405,604 shares traded. KMI's current last sale is 92.68% of the target price of $22.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. ( KDP
) is unchanged at $28.47, with 1,305,803 shares traded. KDP's current last sale is 94.9% of the target price of $30.
HP Inc. ( HPQ
) is unchanged at $19.54, with 1,211,791 shares traded. HPQ's current last sale is 90.88% of the target price of $21.5.
Square, Inc. ( SQ
) is +0.02 at $63.02, with 1,194,080 shares traded. SQ's current last sale is 75.93% of the target price of $83.