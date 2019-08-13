After Hours Most Active for Aug 13, 2019 : PFE, QQQ, AKRX, INTC, DOW, SQ, SLM, DISCA, HPQ, AMD, DHI, WM

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is up 6.14 to 7,734.29. The total After hours volume is currently 57,159,601 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Pfizer, Inc. ( PFE
) is +0.14 at $35.34, with 2,284,455 shares traded., following a 52-week high recorded in today's regular session.
Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 ( QQQ
) is +0.31 at $188.70, with 2,149,333 shares traded. This represents a 31.53% increase from its 52 Week Low.
Akorn, Inc. ( AKRX
) is unchanged at $2.81, with 1,828,604 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for AKRX is 8.205133; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Intel Corporation ( INTC
) is +0.0298 at $46.87, with 1,473,759 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 11 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. INTC's current last sale is 83.7% of the target price of $56.
Dow Inc. ( DOW
) is unchanged at $46.85, with 1,411,707 shares traded. DOW's current last sale is 85.18% of the target price of $55.
Square, Inc. ( SQ
) is +0.13 at $63.13, with 1,143,295 shares traded. SQ's current last sale is 76.06% of the target price of $83.
SLM Corporation ( SLM
) is unchanged at $8.22, with 1,073,212 shares traded. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for SLM is in the "buy range".
Discovery, Inc. ( DISCA
) is unchanged at $29.60, with 1,044,149 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for DISCA is 9.939016; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
HP Inc. ( HPQ
) is +0.02 at $19.56, with 1,035,172 shares traded. HPQ's current last sale is 90.98% of the target price of $21.5.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD
) is +0.16 at $32.27, with 979,546 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 4 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.28. AMD's current last sale is 88.41% of the target price of $36.5.
D.R. Horton, Inc. ( DHI
) is unchanged at $47.96, with 947,877 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 14 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. DHI's current last sale is 97.88% of the target price of $49.
Waste Management, Inc. ( WM
) is unchanged at $119.02, with 804,275 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.15. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for WM is in the "buy range".