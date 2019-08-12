Quantcast

After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE

By

Shutterstock photo

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.91 to 7,558.77. The total After hours volume is currently 40,659,314 shares traded.



The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :



Penn National Gaming, Inc. ( PENN ) is unchanged at $18.39, with 3,129,617 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.43. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PENN is 7.107786; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Transocean Ltd. ( RIG ) is unchanged at $4.34, with 1,414,302 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 45.68% of the target price of $9.5.

Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) is unchanged at $135.79, with 1,173,636 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".

Akamai Technologies, Inc. ( AKAM ) is -0.01 at $89.20, with 1,166,163 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AKAM is in the "buy range".

JD.com, Inc. ( JD ) is unchanged at $27.16, with 1,125,632 shares traded.JD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/13/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a -23 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago

Newell Brands Inc. ( NWL ) is +0.26 at $16.10, with 1,100,117 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NWL is 7.503195; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company ( WFC ) is +0.035 at $45.46, with 1,087,284 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.12. WFC's current last sale is 95.19% of the target price of $47.75.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR ) is unchanged at $11.43, with 1,084,618 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CZR is 8.496606; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.

Encana Corporation ( ECA ) is -0.0447 at $4.32, with 836,258 shares traded. ECA's current last sale is 47.95% of the target price of $9.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( AMRX ) is unchanged at $2.84, with 789,795 shares traded. AMRX's current last sale is 56.8% of the target price of $5.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( TEVA ) is +0.0398 at $7.06, with 691,542 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.56. TEVA's current last sale is 78.44% of the target price of $9.

Sempra Energy ( SRE ) is unchanged at $137.14, with 633,883 shares traded. SRE's current last sale is 95.24% of the target price of $144.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , After Hours Most Active


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar