After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE

The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -2.91 to 7,558.77. The total After hours volume is currently 40,659,314 shares traded.
The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session :
Penn National Gaming, Inc. ( PENN
) is unchanged at $18.39, with 3,129,617 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.43. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for PENN is 7.107786; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Transocean Ltd. ( RIG
) is unchanged at $4.34, with 1,414,302 shares traded. RIG's current last sale is 45.68% of the target price of $9.5.
Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT
) is unchanged at $135.79, with 1,173,636 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 9 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.24. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for MSFT is in the "buy range".
Akamai Technologies, Inc. ( AKAM
) is -0.01 at $89.20, with 1,166,163 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 7 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.76. As reported by Zacks, the current mean recommendation for AKAM is in the "buy range".
JD.com, Inc. ( JD
) is unchanged at $27.16, with 1,125,632 shares traded.JD is scheduled to provide an earnings report on 8/13/2019, for the fiscal quarter ending Jun2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast is 0.05 per share, which represents a -23 percent increase over the EPS one Year Ago
Newell Brands Inc. ( NWL
) is +0.26 at $16.10, with 1,100,117 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for NWL is 7.503195; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Wells Fargo & Company ( WFC
) is +0.035 at $45.46, with 1,087,284 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Dec 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $1.12. WFC's current last sale is 95.19% of the target price of $47.75.
Caesars Entertainment Corporation ( CZR
) is unchanged at $11.43, with 1,084,618 shares traded. As reported in the last short interest update the days to cover for CZR is 8.496606; this calculation is based on the average trading volume of the stock.
Encana Corporation ( ECA
) is -0.0447 at $4.32, with 836,258 shares traded. ECA's current last sale is 47.95% of the target price of $9.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( AMRX
) is unchanged at $2.84, with 789,795 shares traded. AMRX's current last sale is 56.8% of the target price of $5.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ( TEVA
) is +0.0398 at $7.06, with 691,542 shares traded. Over the last four weeks they have had 3 up revisions for the earnings forecast, for the fiscal quarter ending Sep 2019. The consensus EPS forecast is $0.56. TEVA's current last sale is 78.44% of the target price of $9.
Sempra Energy ( SRE
) is unchanged at $137.14, with 633,883 shares traded. SRE's current last sale is 95.24% of the target price of $144.