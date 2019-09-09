After-Hours Earnings Report for September 9, 2019 : CTRP, LMNR, ASPU, LAKE

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 09/09/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. ( CTRP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 5.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTRP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 220%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CTRP is 38.38 vs. an industry ratio of 68.70.





Limoneira Co ( LMNR ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The agriculture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 102.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for LMNR is -113.88 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50.





Aspen Group Inc. ( ASPU ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 46.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ASPU is -21.55 vs. an industry ratio of -12.30.





Lakeland Industries, Inc. ( LAKE ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The protection safety company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 91.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 8/15/2019 short interest update, increased 221.49% from previous report on 7/31/2019. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LAKE is 70.73 vs. an industry ratio of 16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



