After-Hours Earnings Report for September 4, 2019 : PANW, CPRT, MDB, SMAR, VRNT, DSGX, CLDR, PVTL, AVAV, REVG, HOME, PRCP

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 09/04/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. ( PANW ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PANW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -35.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PANW is 228.89 vs. an industry ratio of 32.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Copart, Inc. ( CPRT ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The auction company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CPRT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -10.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRT is 33.83 vs. an industry ratio of 23.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





MongoDB, Inc. ( MDB ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.51. This value represents a 13.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MDB is -72.43 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60.





Smartsheet Inc. ( SMAR ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. This value represents a 108.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SMAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SMAR is -50.05 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60.





Verint Systems Inc. ( VRNT ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 1.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRNT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VRNT is 19.76 vs. an industry ratio of 39.70.





The Descartes Systems Group Inc. ( DSGX ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DSGX is 101.51 vs. an industry ratio of 39.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Cloudera, Inc. ( CLDR ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 18.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CLDR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CLDR is -7.33 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60.





Pivotal Software, Inc. ( PVTL ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year PVTL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PVTL is -28.63 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60.





AeroVironment, Inc. ( AVAV ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 40.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVAV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAV is 33.67 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





REV Group, Inc. ( REVG ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for REVG is 10.97 vs. an industry ratio of -17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





At Home Group Inc. ( HOME ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 187.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HOME is 11.36 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Perceptron, Inc. ( PRCP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 150.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PRCP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -650%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PRCP is 34.62 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



