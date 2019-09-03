After-Hours Earnings Report for September 3, 2019 : COUP, HQY, GSM, EGAN, SB, YRD

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 09/03/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Coupa Software Incorporated ( COUP ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.44. This value represents a 158.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COUP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for COUP is -120.81 vs. an industry ratio of 33.10.





HealthEquity, Inc. ( HQY ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 7.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HQY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HQY is 58.77 vs. an industry ratio of -5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Ferroglobe PLC ( GSM ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 185.71% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GSM is -2.52 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.





eGain Corporation ( EGAN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EGAN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 400%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EGAN is 44.88 vs. an industry ratio of 33.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Safe Bulkers, Inc ( SB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SB is 12.88 vs. an industry ratio of 2.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Yirendai Ltd. ( YRD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 55.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YRD and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for YRD is 4.66 vs. an industry ratio of -12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



