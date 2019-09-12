After-Hours Earnings Report for September 12, 2019 : AVGO, RLGT, PCYG

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 09/12/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Broadcom Inc. ( AVGO ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $4.10. This value represents a 6.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVGO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AVGO is 17.30 vs. an industry ratio of -5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Radiant Logistics, Inc. ( RLGT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. RLGT reported earnings of $0.11 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 9.09%.

Park City Group, Inc. ( PCYG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PCYG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -16.67%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PCYG is 32.38 vs. an industry ratio of 42.00.



