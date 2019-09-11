After-Hours Earnings Report for September 11, 2019 : OXM, TLRD

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 09/11/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Oxford Industries, Inc. ( OXM ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. OXM reported earnings of $1.83 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 1.64%.OXM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -17.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for OXM is 17.09 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Tailored Brands, Inc. ( TLRD ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. TLRD reported earnings of $1.07 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -30.84%. In the past year TLRD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TLRD is 4.08 vs. an industry ratio of 0.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



