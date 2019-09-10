After-Hours Earnings Report for September 10, 2019 : ZS, RH, PLAY, GME, FARM

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 09/10/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Zscaler, Inc. ( ZS ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 60.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ZS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ZS is -364.82 vs. an industry ratio of -11.80.





RH ( RH ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.70. This value represents a 31.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RH is 16.28 vs. an industry ratio of 7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. ( PLAY ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 2.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PLAY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAY is 14.31 vs. an industry ratio of 26.70.





Gamestop Corporation ( GME ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 540.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GME is 3.17 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.





Farmer Brothers Company ( FARM ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 207.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FARM is -14.95 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



