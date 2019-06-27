After-Hours Earnings Report for June 27, 2019 : NKE, PRGS, SGH, FC, CAMP, CDMO

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 06/27/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Nike, Inc. ( NKE ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 4.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NKE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NKE is 32.50 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Progress Software Corporation ( PRGS ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 4.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PRGS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PRGS is 19.07 vs. an industry ratio of 27.60.





SMART Global Holdings, Inc. ( SGH ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 87.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SGH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -1.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SGH is 6.90 vs. an industry ratio of -36.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Franklin Covey Company ( FC ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -62.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FC is -628.40 vs. an industry ratio of -14.00.





CalAmp Corp. ( CAMP ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAMP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CAMP is 21.60 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Avid Bioservices, Inc. ( CDMO ) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 78.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CDMO is -21.11 vs. an industry ratio of 0.50.



