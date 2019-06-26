After-Hours Earnings Report for June 26, 2019 : FUL, MLHR, WOR, KBH, NG, RAD, PIR

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 06/26/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

H. B. Fuller Company ( FUL ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FUL is 13.64 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Herman Miller, Inc. ( MLHR ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The business company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MLHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MLHR is 12.98 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Worthington Industries, Inc. ( WOR ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The metal processing & fabrication company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 18.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WOR is 13.58 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





KB Home ( KBH ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 31.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KBH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for KBH is 9.06 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20.





Novagold Resources Inc. ( NG ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. NG reported earnings of $-0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -33.33%.

Rite Aid Corporation ( RAD ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The drug store company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 110.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RAD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for RAD is 25.37 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Pier 1 Imports, Inc. ( PIR ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-13.00. This value represents a 80.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PIR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -342.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PIR is -0.22 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40.



