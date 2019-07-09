After-Hours Earnings Report for July 9, 2019 : HELE, WDFC

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 07/09/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Helen of Troy Limited ( HELE ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The cosmetic & toiletries company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 14.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HELE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 18.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HELE is 17.86 vs. an industry ratio of 28.30.





WD-40 Company ( WDFC ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 6.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WDFC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 25 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WDFC is 35.50 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



