After-Hours Earnings Report for July 31, 2019 : QCOM, MET, VRTX, EQIX, PRU, OXY, CTSH, WELL, LRCX, WMB, AVB, MCK

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 07/31/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The wireless equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 31.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QCOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for QCOM is 22.60 vs. an industry ratio of 524.50.





MetLife, Inc. ( MET ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.31. This value represents a 0.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MET has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MET is 8.95 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.





Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated ( VRTX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 20.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRTX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for VRTX is 55.22 vs. an industry ratio of 1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Equinix, Inc. ( EQIX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $5.14. This value represents a 4.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQIX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EQIX is 24.06 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Prudential Financial, Inc. ( PRU ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $3.22. This value represents a 6.98% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PRU is 8.07 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90.





Occidental Petroleum Corporation ( OXY ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 17.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OXY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for OXY is 15.25 vs. an industry ratio of -8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation ( CTSH ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 15.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CTSH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -11.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CTSH is 16.71 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Welltower Inc. ( WELL ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 4.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WELL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -1.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WELL is 20.04 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Lam Research Corporation ( LRCX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.40. This value represents a 35.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LRCX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for LRCX is 14.75 vs. an industry ratio of 25.00.





Williams Companies, Inc. ( WMB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 35.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters WMB had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WMB is 26.34 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





AvalonBay Communities, Inc. ( AVB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 4.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AVB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -0.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AVB is 22.58 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





McKesson Corporation ( MCK ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $3.04. This value represents a 4.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MCK is 10.06 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.



