After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 07/30/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.10. This value represents a 10.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AAPL is 18.28 vs. an industry ratio of 3.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Amgen Inc. ( AMGN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.58. This value represents a 6.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AMGN is 12.68 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( GILD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 4.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GILD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -16.77%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GILD is 10.25 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 1.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDLZ has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MDLZ is 21.94 vs. an industry ratio of 5.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Celgene Corporation ( CELG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.44. This value represents a 31.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CELG has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CELG is 9.44 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Public Storage ( PSA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.63. This value represents a 0.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSA has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PSA is 22.62 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. ( AMD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 58.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AMD is 62.00 vs. an industry ratio of -36.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Allstate Corporation ( ALL ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 22.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ALL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -11.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ALL is 11.78 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.





Equity Residential ( EQR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 4.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EQR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -1.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EQR is 23.41 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





ONEOK, Inc. ( OKE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 2.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. OKE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -5.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for OKE is 21.83 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Electronic Arts Inc. ( EA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 328.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 55.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for EA is 23.45 vs. an industry ratio of 19.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Verisk Analytics, Inc. ( VRSK ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 4.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters VRSK had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -0.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSK is 34.52 vs. an industry ratio of 29.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



