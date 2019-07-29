After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : ILMN, NXPI, NTR, SBAC, WCN, ARE, ACGL, SSNC, ITUB, VNO, RE, PKI

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 07/29/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Illumina, Inc. ( ILMN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 7.69% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ILMN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -2.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ILMN is 47.46 vs. an industry ratio of 1.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( NXPI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 34.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NXPI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -23.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NXPI is 15.60 vs. an industry ratio of -25.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Nutrien Ltd. ( NTR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 7.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NTR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NTR is 17.35 vs. an industry ratio of 14.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





SBA Communications Corporation ( SBAC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.86. This value represents a 1.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SBAC is 30.56 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Waste Connections, Inc. ( WCN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 6.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WCN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WCN is 34.59 vs. an industry ratio of -108.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ( ARE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.72. This value represents a 4.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ARE is 20.55 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Arch Capital Group Ltd. ( ACGL ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 16.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ACGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ACGL is 14.04 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.





SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. ( SSNC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.85. This value represents a 63.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SSNC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SSNC is 16.76 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90.





Itau Unibanco Banco Holding SA ( ITUB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 5.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ITUB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ITUB is 12.76 vs. an industry ratio of 10.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Vornado Realty Trust ( VNO ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 14.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for VNO is 17.71 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Everest Re Group, Ltd. ( RE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $6.66. This value represents a 579.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -2.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for RE is 10.59 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.





PerkinElmer, Inc. ( PKI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The scientific instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 10.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PKI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -2.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PKI is 23.46 vs. an industry ratio of 27.10.



