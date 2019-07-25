After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 07/25/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Amazon.com, Inc. ( AMZN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $5.29. This value represents a 4.34% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMZN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 53.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AMZN is 75.36 vs. an industry ratio of 38.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Alphabet Inc. ( GOOG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $11.49. This value represents a 2.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOG and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOG is 23.49 vs. an industry ratio of -13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $11.49. This value represents a 2.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOGL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOGL is 23.53 vs. an industry ratio of -13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Intel Corporation ( INTC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 14.42% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for INTC is 12.57 vs. an industry ratio of 29.00.





Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.72. This value represents a 16.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SBUX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SBUX is 32.61 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Stryker Corporation ( SYK ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.93. This value represents a 9.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SYK is 26.20 vs. an industry ratio of -25.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Aflac Incorporated ( AFL ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year AFL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AFL is 12.51 vs. an industry ratio of -86.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Fiserv, Inc. ( FISV ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 6.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FISV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -2.6%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 21 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FISV is 27.38 vs. an industry ratio of -15.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Republic Services, Inc. ( RSG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The waste removal company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.78. This value represents a 6.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSG has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for RSG is 26.84 vs. an industry ratio of -106.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Fortive Corporation ( FTV ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electrical test equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 2.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FTV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -2.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FTV is 22.91 vs. an industry ratio of 27.70.





VeriSign, Inc. ( VRSN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.18. This value represents a 8.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VRSN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for VRSN is 43.72 vs. an industry ratio of -54.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Edison International ( EIX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 36.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters EIX had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -28.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EIX is 15.01 vs. an industry ratio of 9.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



