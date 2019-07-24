After-Hours Earnings Report for July 24, 2019 : FB, PYPL, NOW, LVS, SU, TSLA, F, XLNX, ORLY, CERN, ALGN, AMP

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 07/24/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Facebook, Inc. ( FB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $1.90. This value represents a 9.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FB is 25.30 vs. an industry ratio of -12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





PayPal Holdings, Inc. ( PYPL ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PYPL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 23.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PYPL is 52.73 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





ServiceNow, Inc. ( NOW ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 84.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NOW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -90%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NOW is 606.27 vs. an industry ratio of 29.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 9.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for LVS is 19.01 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Suncor Energy Inc. ( SU ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 21.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SU missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -28.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SU is 12.35 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10.





Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.55. This value represents a 63.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TSLA is -56.44 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50.





Ford Motor Company ( F ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The auto (domestic) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.30. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. F missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -12.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for F is 7.42 vs. an industry ratio of 4.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Xilinx, Inc. ( XLNX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 27.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year. XLNX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -2.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for XLNX is 32.55 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60.





O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ( ORLY ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $4.67. This value represents a 9.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ORLY had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -0.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ORLY is 22.13 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Cerner Corporation ( CERN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 3.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CERN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -1.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CERN is 29.54 vs. an industry ratio of -4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Align Technology, Inc. ( ALGN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 13.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ALGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ALGN is 50.45 vs. an industry ratio of 20.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. ( AMP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $4.00. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AMP is 9.38 vs. an industry ratio of 37.80.



