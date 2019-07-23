After-Hours Earnings Report for July 23, 2019 : V, TXN, CB, CNI, EW, DFS, FE, CSGP, CMG, AGR, SNAP, WRB

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 07/23/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Visa Inc. ( V ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 10.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year V has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for V is 33.63 vs. an industry ratio of -9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Texas Instruments Incorporated ( TXN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 11.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TXN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TXN is 23.13 vs. an industry ratio of 27.90.





Chubb Limited ( CB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.58. This value represents a 3.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CB is 14.24 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.





Canadian National Railway Company ( CNI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CNI is 19.47 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Edwards Lifesciences Corporation ( EW ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 6.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EW has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EW is 36.67 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Discover Financial Services ( DFS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.11. This value represents a 10.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DFS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -2.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for DFS is 9.39 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





FirstEnergy Corp. ( FE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 3.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FE is 17.23 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





CoStar Group, Inc. ( CSGP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 21.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSGP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.07%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CSGP is 64.87 vs. an industry ratio of 29.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ( CMG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $3.68. This value represents a 28.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CMG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CMG is 56.94 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Avangrid, Inc. ( AGR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 2.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AGR is 21.91 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Snap Inc. ( SNAP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 19.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -9.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SNAP is -18.62 vs. an industry ratio of 20.90.





W.R. Berkley Corporation ( WRB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 1.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WRB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 54.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WRB is 25.29 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



