After-Hours Earnings Report for July 22, 2019 : AMTD, CDNS, CE, ELS, BRO, WHR, ZION, STLD, HXL, ACC, LOGI, CR

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 07/22/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation ( AMTD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.97. This value represents a 8.99% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMTD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AMTD is 12.99 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.





Cadence Design Systems, Inc. ( CDNS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CDNS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 22.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CDNS is 49.95 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Celanese Corporation ( CE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. This value represents a 18.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -1.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CE is 10.53 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40.





Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. ( ELS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.94. This value represents a 4.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ELS has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ELS is 29.38 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Brown & Brown, Inc. ( BRO ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BRO is 25.70 vs. an industry ratio of 28.20.





Whirlpool Corporation ( WHR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The household appliance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.80. This value represents a 18.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WHR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -11.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WHR is 10.05 vs. an industry ratio of -1.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Zions Bancorporation N.A. ( ZION ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 22.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ZION is 10.41 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.





Steel Dynamics, Inc. ( STLD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 43.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. STLD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for STLD is 9.83 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.





Hexcel Corporation ( HXL ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.88. This value represents a 17.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HXL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -1.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HXL is 23.24 vs. an industry ratio of 26.20.





American Campus Communities Inc ( ACC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 3.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ACC is 19.74 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Logitech International S.A. ( LOGI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The computer paraphernalia company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 3.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOGI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 24%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 23 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LOGI is 20.86 vs. an industry ratio of -287.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Crane Co. ( CR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The diversified operations company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.55. This value represents a 9.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CR is 13.32 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



