After-Hours Earnings Report for July 18, 2019 : MSFT, ISRG, COF, ETFC, PBCT, SKX, WAL, OZK, GBCI, EXPO, INDB, FFBC

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 07/18/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 7.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MSFT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MSFT is 29.69 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( ISRG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.23. This value represents a 3.72% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ISRG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ISRG is 55.69 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Capital One Financial Corporation ( COF ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $2.84. This value represents a 11.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. COF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -22.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for COF is 7.95 vs. an industry ratio of 8.60.





E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The investment bankers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.10. This value represents a 15.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ETFC is 10.61 vs. an industry ratio of 15.70.





People's United Financial, Inc. ( PBCT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PBCT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -2.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PBCT is 11.96 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.





Skechers U.S.A., Inc. ( SKX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 13.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SKX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -27.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SKX is 16.96 vs. an industry ratio of 17.20.





Western Alliance Bancorporation ( WAL ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.16. This value represents a 17.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WAL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WAL is 9.22 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.





Bank OZK ( OZK ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.87. This value represents a 2.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OZK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -35.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for OZK is 8.10 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.





Glacier Bancorp, Inc. ( GBCI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 17.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GBCI is 15.96 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Exponent, Inc. ( EXPO ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 2.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EXPO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EXPO is 42.82 vs. an industry ratio of 5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Independent Bank Corp. ( INDB ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.33. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters INDB had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -2.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for INDB is 13.22 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





First Financial Bancorp. ( FFBC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year FFBC has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FFBC is 10.99 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.



