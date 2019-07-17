After-Hours Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : NFLX, IBM, CCI, KMI, EBAY, URI, CCK, SLG, AA, RLI, UMPQ, TCBI

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 07/17/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Netflix, Inc. ( NFLX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 34.12% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NFLX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NFLX is 109.25 vs. an industry ratio of 1.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.06. This value represents a 0.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IBM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for IBM is 10.33 vs. an industry ratio of -6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 4.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CCI is 23.74 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Kinder Morgan, Inc. ( KMI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil (production/pipeline) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 9.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KMI has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for KMI is 21.34 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





eBay Inc. ( EBAY ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 25.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EBAY has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EBAY is 18.57 vs. an industry ratio of 38.90.





United Rentals, Inc. ( URI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $4.48. This value represents a 16.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year URI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.17%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for URI is 7.02 vs. an industry ratio of 14.40.





Crown Holdings, Inc. ( CCK ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The containers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 3.87% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CCK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -1.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CCK is 11.38 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.





SL Green Realty Corp ( SLG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.73. This value represents a 2.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SLG had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -2.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SLG is 11.88 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.





Alcoa Corporation ( AA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The metal production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 122.37% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -35.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AA is -466.40 vs. an industry ratio of -114.60.





RLI Corp. ( RLI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 3.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RLI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -14.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for RLI is 38.15 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Umpqua Holdings Corporation ( UMPQ ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 14.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters UMPQ had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -10.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for UMPQ is 10.85 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.





Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. ( TCBI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (southwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 10.87% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TCBI is 9.24 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.



