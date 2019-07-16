After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : CSX, CTAS, UAL, FNF, SGEN, PNFP, IBKR, HWC, FULT, HOPE, UBNK

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 07/16/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

CSX Corporation ( CSX ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The transportation (rail) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 9.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSX has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CSX is 18.26 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Cintas Corporation ( CTAS ) is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2019. The uniform company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 9.60% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.6%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CTAS is 32.61 vs. an industry ratio of 24.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





United Airlines Holdings, Inc. ( UAL ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 16 analysts that follow the stock is $4.07. This value represents a 26.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. UAL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -0.97%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for UAL is 8.15 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.





Fidelity National Financial, Inc. ( FNF ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.84. This value represents a 2.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FNF is 15.05 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.





Seattle Genetics, Inc. ( SGEN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 116.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SGEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -46.15%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SGEN is -47.05 vs. an industry ratio of 0.30.





Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. ( PNFP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 11.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PNFP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PNFP is 11.05 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.





Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. ( IBKR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.48. IBKR reported earnings of $0.58 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -17.24%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation ( HWC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The banks (southeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 5.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HWC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -0.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HWC is 9.42 vs. an industry ratio of 16.40.





Fulton Financial Corporation ( FULT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 70.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FULT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -5.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FULT is 11.73 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.





Hope Bancorp, Inc. ( HOPE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (west) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 2.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HOPE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -2.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HOPE is 9.90 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10.





United Financial Bancorp, Inc. ( UBNK ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (northeast) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 16.13% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters UBNK had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -11.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for UBNK is 13.75 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



