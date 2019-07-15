After-Hours Earnings Report for July 15, 2019 : JBHT, WTFC, SFBS, CSBR

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 07/15/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. ( JBHT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.35. This value represents a 1.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JBHT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -12.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for JBHT is 16.75 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Wintrust Financial Corporation ( WTFC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (midwest) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 7.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters WTFC had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -0.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WTFC is 10.99 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.





ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. ( SFBS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The savings & loan company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.69. This value represents a 11.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SFBS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.8%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SFBS is 12.77 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70.





Champions Oncology, Inc. ( CSBR ) is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2019. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CSBR is 72.36 vs. an industry ratio of -18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



