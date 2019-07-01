After-Hours Earnings Report for July 1, 2019 : AEMD

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 07/01/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.
Aethlon Medical, Inc. ( AEMD ) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2019. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AEMD had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -57.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AEMD is -1.07 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.