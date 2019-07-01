Quantcast

After-Hours Earnings Report for July 1, 2019 : AEMD

By

Shutterstock photo

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 07/01/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Aethlon Medical, Inc. ( AEMD ) is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2019. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AEMD had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -57.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AEMD is -1.07 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: News Headlines , Earnings
Referenced Symbols: AEMD


More from NASDAQ.com News

Subscribe





NASDAQ.com News
Contributor:

NASDAQ.com News

Market News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar