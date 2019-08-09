After-Hours Earnings Report for August 9, 2019 : TDW, GARS

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 08/09/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Tidewater Inc. ( TDW ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.86. This value represents a 168.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TDW and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TDW is -6.62 vs. an industry ratio of -11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Garrison Capital Inc. ( GARS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 18.52% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GARS is 7.95 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



