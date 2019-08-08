After-Hours Earnings Report for August 8, 2019 : ATVI, CBS, BAP, LBRDK, DXC, SYMC, WPM, EQH, TTD, COLD, AQN, GLIBA

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 08/08/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Activision Blizzard, Inc ( ATVI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 42.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATVI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ATVI is 24.29 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





CBS Corporation ( CBS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 24 analysts that follow the stock is $1.13. This value represents a 0.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CBS had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -0.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CBS is 8.91 vs. an industry ratio of 1.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Credicorp Ltd. ( BAP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $4.13. This value represents a 9.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BAP is 12.70 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Liberty Broadband Corporation ( LBRDK ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The cable tv company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 633.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for LBRDK is 68.86 vs. an industry ratio of 30.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





DXC Technology Company ( DXC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 11.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DXC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for DXC is 6.11 vs. an industry ratio of -12.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Symantec Corporation ( SYMC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 10.53% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SYMC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SYMC is 16.20 vs. an industry ratio of 39.40.





Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ( WPM ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 37.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WPM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WPM is 50.87 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. ( EQH ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.03. This value represents a 14.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EQH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EQH is 4.85 vs. an industry ratio of 12.60.





The Trade Desk, Inc. ( TTD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 2.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TTD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TTD is 140.56 vs. an industry ratio of -16.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Americold Realty Trust ( COLD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 3.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year COLD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for COLD is 29.21 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. ( AQN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 18.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AQN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -13.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 20.13 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





GCI Liberty, Inc. ( GLIBA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 178.79% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 33 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for GLIBA is 10.18 vs. an industry ratio of -24.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



