After-Hours Earnings Report for August 7, 2019 : BKNG, AIG, ET, MFC, MNST, MELI, NTES, IAC, FNV, EVRG, SWKS, CTL

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 08/07/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Booking Holdings Inc. ( BKNG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $22.80. This value represents a 10.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BKNG is 17.70 vs. an industry ratio of 37.90.





American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 11.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AIG is 10.90 vs. an industry ratio of 13.80.





Energy Transfer L.P. ( ET ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 9.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ET is 9.54 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00.





Manulife Financial Corp ( MFC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The life insurance company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 1.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MFC is 7.52 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Monster Beverage Corporation ( MNST ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 16.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MNST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MNST is 28.79 vs. an industry ratio of -21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





MercadoLibre, Inc. ( MELI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 212.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MELI is 518.14 vs. an industry ratio of 37.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





NetEase, Inc. ( NTES ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.29. This value represents a 6.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NTES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NTES is 24.84 vs. an industry ratio of -88.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





IAC/InterActiveCorp ( IAC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 60.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year IAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 127.5%. The days to cover, as reported in the 7/15/2019 short interest update, increased 159.70% from previous report on 6/28/2019. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for IAC is 48.58 vs. an industry ratio of 37.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Franco-Nevada Corporation ( FNV ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 6.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FNV is 63.60 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Evergy, Inc. ( EVRG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 7.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. EVRG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for EVRG is 21.22 vs. an industry ratio of 27.80.





Skyworks Solutions, Inc. ( SWKS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The semi-radio frequency company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.21. This value represents a 22.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SWKS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SWKS is 13.67 vs. an industry ratio of 5.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





CenturyLink, Inc. ( CTL ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 19.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CTL is 9.05 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.



