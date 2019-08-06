After-Hours Earnings Report for August 6, 2019 : DIS, FLT, PXD, MCHP, PAA, FANG, HST, WYNN, DVN, Y, WTR, AFG

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 08/06/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Walt Disney Company ( DIS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 5.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DIS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -5.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for DIS is 21.05 vs. an industry ratio of -0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





FleetCor Technologies, Inc. ( FLT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.64. This value represents a 9.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FLT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FLT is 23.97 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50.





Pioneer Natural Resources Company ( PXD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 17 analysts that follow the stock is $1.88. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PXD is 14.71 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Microchip Technology Incorporated ( MCHP ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.25. This value represents a 17.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MCHP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.8%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 20 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MCHP is 15.04 vs. an industry ratio of -28.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. ( PAA ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil/gas company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 15.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PAA is 9.67 vs. an industry ratio of 14.10.





Diamondback Energy, Inc. ( FANG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 18 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 9.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FANG is 12.43 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. ( HST ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year HST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HST is 9.17 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10.





Wynn Resorts, Limited ( WYNN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a 7.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WYNN is 18.36 vs. an industry ratio of 7.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Devon Energy Corporation ( DVN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 5.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for DVN is 18.09 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Alleghany Corporation ( Y ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $9.48. This value represents a 3.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Y missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -130.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for Y is 18.08 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Aqua America, Inc. ( WTR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 5.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters WTR had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WTR is 28.80 vs. an industry ratio of 31.20.





American Financial Group, Inc. ( AFG ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.01. This value represents a 1.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters AFG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -1.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for AFG is 11.38 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



