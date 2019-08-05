After-Hours Earnings Report for August 5, 2019 : MAR, O, KLAC, ANSS, IFF, TTWO, CLR, STE, UGI, PODD, DEI, WWD

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 08/05/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Marriott International ( MAR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.56. This value represents a 9.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MAR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MAR is 22.33 vs. an industry ratio of 50.90.





Realty Income Corporation ( O ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a 1.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year O has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for O is 21.29 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





KLA Corporation ( KLAC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.71. This value represents a 22.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KLAC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for KLAC is 15.86 vs. an industry ratio of 62.30.





ANSYS, Inc. ( ANSS ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 6.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANSS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ANSS is 38.53 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc. ( IFF ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 3.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IFF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -8.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for IFF is 22.83 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. ( TTWO ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 1450.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TTWO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -17.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for TTWO is 41.53 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Continental Resources, Inc. ( CLR ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 15 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 17.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CLR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -8.47%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CLR is 13.45 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





STERIS plc ( STE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.11. This value represents a 11.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year STE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for STE is 27.54 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





UGI Corporation ( UGI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 122.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for UGI is 21.77 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Insulet Corporation ( PODD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PODD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 250%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PODD is 447.74 vs. an industry ratio of -28.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Douglas Emmett, Inc. ( DEI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 3.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DEI has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for DEI is 19.15 vs. an industry ratio of 16.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Woodward, Inc. ( WWD ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.17. This value represents a 4.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WWD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for WWD is 23.03 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



