After-Hours Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : WDAY, ULTA, COO, MRVL, YEXT, AMBA, MESO, AOBC

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 08/29/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Workday, Inc. ( WDAY ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 19 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 17.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WDAY is -174.82 vs. an industry ratio of 32.60.





Ulta Beauty, Inc. ( ULTA ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.79. This value represents a 13.41% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ULTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.65%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ULTA is 25.87 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The Cooper Companies, Inc. ( COO ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $3.16. This value represents a 5.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for COO is 26.14 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Marvell Technology Group Ltd. ( MRVL ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The telecommunications equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 72.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for MRVL is 57.51 vs. an industry ratio of 54.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Yext, Inc. ( YEXT ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for YEXT is -21.02 vs. an industry ratio of 0.60.





Ambarella, Inc. ( AMBA ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.33. This value represents a 65.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AMBA is -35.25 vs. an industry ratio of 0.50.





Mesoblast Limited ( MESO ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 4.55% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MESO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2018 by -31.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for MESO is -5.38 vs. an industry ratio of -6.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





American Outdoor Brands Corporation ( AOBC ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 61.90% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AOBC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 52.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for AOBC is 8.98 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



