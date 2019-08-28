After-Hours Earnings Report for August 28, 2019 : OKTA, FIVE, HRB, WSM, ASND, PVH, OLLI, SMTC, NTNX, BOX, ZUO, GES

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 08/28/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Okta, Inc. ( OKTA ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.32. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year OKTA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for OKTA is -100.05 vs. an industry ratio of 80.60.





Five Below, Inc. ( FIVE ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 19.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FIVE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for FIVE is 37.63 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





H&R Block, Inc. ( HRB ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.75. This value represents a 4.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HRB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -9.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for HRB is 13.52 vs. an industry ratio of 169.30.





Williams-Sonoma, Inc. ( WSM ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 7.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.12%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for WSM is 14.65 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Ascendis Pharma A/S ( ASND ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.32. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ASND missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -45.36%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ASND is -20.60 vs. an industry ratio of -6.60.





PVH Corp. ( PVH ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 13.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PVH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PVH is 6.89 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.





Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. ( OLLI ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 15.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OLLI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for OLLI is 35.60 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Semtech Corporation ( SMTC ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 40.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SMTC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2019 by -5.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SMTC is 38.53 vs. an industry ratio of -29.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Nutanix, Inc. ( NTNX ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.05. This value represents a 144.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters NTNX had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NTNX is -5.83 vs. an industry ratio of 34.30.





Box, Inc. ( BOX ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 3.70% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BOX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for BOX is -14.25 vs. an industry ratio of 33.30.





Zuora, Inc. ( ZUO ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ZUO is -23.33 vs. an industry ratio of 33.30.





Guess?, Inc. ( GES ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 19.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GES is 11.02 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



