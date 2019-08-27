After-Hours Earnings Report for August 27, 2019 : ADSK, VEEV, HPE, HEI, PSEC, PAHC, OOMA, LCI

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 08/27/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Autodesk, Inc. ( ADSK ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 650.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ADSK is 89.58 vs. an industry ratio of 43.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Veeva Systems Inc. ( VEEV ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 46.15% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VEEV has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VEEV is 101.67 vs. an industry ratio of 33.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company ( HPE ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.40. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HPE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HPE is 7.75 vs. an industry ratio of -4.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Heico Corporation ( HEI ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 8.16% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HEI has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HEI is 64.41 vs. an industry ratio of 25.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Prospect Capital Corporation ( PSEC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PSEC has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PSEC is 7.74 vs. an industry ratio of 16.00.





Phibro Animal Health Corporation ( PAHC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 26.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for PAHC is 20.89 vs. an industry ratio of 57.30.





Ooma, Inc. ( OOMA ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 21.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year OOMA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for OOMA is -14.72 vs. an industry ratio of 99.10.





Lannett Co Inc ( LCI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 67.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LCI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for LCI is 2.84 vs. an industry ratio of 2.90.



