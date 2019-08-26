After-Hours Earnings Report for August 26, 2019 : BILI, SXI, CAL

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 08/26/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Bilibili Inc. ( BILI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 350.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BILI is -26.25 vs. an industry ratio of -13.40.





Standex International Corporation ( SXI ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 21.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SXI is 14.93 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.





Caleres, Inc. ( CAL ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 3.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CAL is 6.21 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10.



