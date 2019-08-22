After-Hours Earnings Report for August 22, 2019 : CRM, INTU, ROST, HPQ, VMW, GPS, ATGE

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 08/22/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Salesforce.com Inc ( CRM ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 74.29% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CRM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 107.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for CRM is 116.97 vs. an industry ratio of 43.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Intuit Inc. ( INTU ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.46. This value represents a 1250.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year INTU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for INTU is 50.32 vs. an industry ratio of 43.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Ross Stores, Inc. ( ROST ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ROST has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for ROST is 23.44 vs. an industry ratio of 18.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





HP Inc. ( HPQ ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The computer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 5.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HPQ has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HPQ is 8.74 vs. an industry ratio of 3.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Vmware, Inc. ( VMW ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.15. This value represents a 2.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VMW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for VMW is 30.41 vs. an industry ratio of 43.90.





Gap, Inc. ( GPS ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 31.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -22.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for GPS is 8.31 vs. an industry ratio of 18.80.





Adtalem Global Education Inc. ( ATGE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The education (school) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 11.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ATGE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2018 by -4.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ATGE is 18.16 vs. an industry ratio of 31.90.



