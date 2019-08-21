After-Hours Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : SNPS, SPLK, KEYS, ZAYO, LB, JWN, PSTG, HTHT, SQM, QADA

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 08/21/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Synopsys, Inc. ( SNPS ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 19.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -20%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SNPS is 42.89 vs. an industry ratio of 40.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Splunk Inc. ( SPLK ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.51. This value represents a 1.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SPLK had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -10.39%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for SPLK is -128.00 vs. an industry ratio of 34.00.





Keysight Technologies Inc. ( KEYS ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 14.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KEYS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for KEYS is 22.50 vs. an industry ratio of 19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. ( ZAYO ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The infrastructure company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 16.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for ZAYO is 67.58 vs. an industry ratio of -2.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





L Brands, Inc. ( LB ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 47.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LB and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LB is 8.30 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00.





Nordstrom, Inc. ( JWN ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.76. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JWN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -46.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for JWN is 7.67 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00.





Pure Storage, Inc. ( PSTG ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The computer storage company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 21.74% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PSTG had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -27.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for PSTG is -17.09 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00.





Huazhu Group Limited ( HTHT ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HTHT is 38.82 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. ( SQM ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 29.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SQM is 19.74 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





QAD Inc. ( QADA ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The business software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 560.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year QADA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 38.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for QADA is -142.88 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



