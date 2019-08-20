After-Hours Earnings Report for August 20, 2019 : JKHY, NDSN, CREE, TOL, FANH, URBN, LZB, SCSC

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 08/20/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. ( JKHY ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electrical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.77. This value represents a 30.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JKHY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for JKHY is 40.44 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Nordson Corporation ( NDSN ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for NDSN is 22.45 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Cree, Inc. ( CREE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CREE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for CREE is 161.89 vs. an industry ratio of 65.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





Toll Brothers, Inc. ( TOL ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.82. This value represents a 34.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TOL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.99%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for TOL is 9.43 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.





Fanhua Inc. ( FANH ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 2.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FANH The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FANH is 22.90 vs. an industry ratio of 29.40.





Urban Outfitters, Inc. ( URBN ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $0.58. This value represents a 30.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year URBN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for URBN is 8.76 vs. an industry ratio of 17.90.





La-Z-Boy Incorporated ( LZB ) is reporting for the quarter ending July 31, 2019. The furniture company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 15.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LZB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2019 by -1.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2020 Price to Earnings ratio for LZB is 14.30 vs. an industry ratio of 52.70.





ScanSource, Inc. ( SCSC ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.83. This value represents a 7.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for SCSC is 9.17 vs. an industry ratio of 43.90.



