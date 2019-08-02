Quantcast

After-Hours Earnings Report for August 2, 2019 : HE

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 08/02/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. ( HE ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 4.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for HE is 22.88 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.

