After-Hours Earnings Report for August 19, 2019 : BIDU, IQ, FN, VNET

The following companies are expected to repor t earnings after hours on 08/19/2019. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.

Baidu, Inc. ( BIDU ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 86.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIDU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 82.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for BIDU is 45.40 vs. an industry ratio of -10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





iQIYI, Inc. ( IQ ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The movie/tv production company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.59. This value represents a 31.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2018 by -53.66%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for IQ is -9.65 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90.





Fabrinet ( FN ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.81. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year FN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for FN is 17.10 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80.





21Vianet Group, Inc. ( VNET ) is reporting for the quarter ending June 30, 2019. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters VNET had negative earnings surprises; the lates t report they missed by -66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2019 Price to Earnings ratio for VNET is -75.78 vs. an industry ratio of -10.70.



